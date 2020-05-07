Cover the plants tonight! Chilly end to the work week.

An unseasonably cold airmass will move into the state tonight which will bring temperatures below freezing to most of the area late tonight and early Friday. Lows will drop into the 20s to the north with lower 30s south. A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas south of Hwy. 64 Friday morning.





A few flurries will be possible especially early in the day Friday. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with a blustery north wind. Highs will be well below average by nearly 20° with highs only in the lower 40s.

Our forecast this weekend will feature increasing clouds on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 50s with breezy conditions. A few rain or snow showers are possible during the first half of Mother’s Day on Sunday. We should see a good amount of cloud cover through the afternoon as highs remain cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mostly sunny on Monday with temperatures near 50 degrees. Highs slowly warm into the mid and upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain chance arrives next Thursday with highs getting closer to 60.