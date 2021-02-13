Dangerous wind chills tonight through tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will decrease for tonight, however dangerous wind chills will once again move into the region. Lows drop to around -10 degrees with the wind out of the west northwest out about 10 mph. That will lead to wind chill values between -20 to -30 degrees.

These brutal wind chills will last into Sunday. In the morning, wind chill values of -20 to -30 degrees. High temperatures may challenge some cold records, most will be in the mid-single digits with clouds increasing.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Frigid air will be around for Monday too with highs in the mid to high single digits.

Then the temperature climb starts! Mid teens by Tuesday and back in the 20s to close the week. It will be the first time temperatures will eclipse 20 degrees since Feb 4. Next weekend highs could be right back to normal.