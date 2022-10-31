From Storm Team 5…

The trick-or-treat forecast looking like we will be TREATed to a nice evening. Dead-calm and clear skies and lower 60s to end the afternoon, then falling through the 50s in the evening which is quite eerie for this time of the year.

Late tonight will have stars and a few ghostly clouds. The overnight low is 40 degrees.

November WILL not feel like November to start. Warming temperatures with sunshine galore Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will flirt with records in the low to possibly mid 70s.

Enjoy this, because by Friday and the upcoming weekend rain will return and much more November-like temperatures, too.