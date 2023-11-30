The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We were very quiet and sunny today thanks to an area of high pressure off to our west. The very light thin clouds through this afternoon and evening were because of two areas of low pressure — one to our north and one to our southwest. Moreover, the area of low pressure to our southwest will bring increased clouds for the start of our new month tomorrow.

Skies stay mostly clear through the rest of this evening and through bedtime tonight, however, which will allow the likelihood for Northern Lights to be visible before midnight tonight.

Clouds increase after midnight tonight, and tomorrow will be very cloudy, but still quiet. As this system to our southwest continues to move closer to Wisconsin, it will provide mixed showers through the Chicago/Milwaukee area. Nevertheless, our south/eastern communities could see a few passing flurries or sprinkles as this system just gently clips our area.

—

It was mild again today thanks to a southwesterly breeze that has pulled in warmer/above average air for the past few days. However, through tonight our winds with turn out of the north, which will instead usher in cooler air through tomorrow morning, so expect afternoon high temps tomorrow to be a touch cooler than today.