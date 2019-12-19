December thaw begins Friday

From Storm Team 5…

It’s still a cold start to our Thursday morning, but later on the conditions will improve. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the area – at times more sunshine which will help boost temps. Highs will be seasonal! Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies tonight and calm winds. Temps fall back to the teens before Friday.

Cloudy and warm on Friday! The high temperature will push above the freezing mark around 36 degrees. Increasing moisture off of Lake Michigan could produce a few spotty areas of flurries or sprinkles during the day.





The WINTER SOLSTICE hits at 10:19pm Saturday, and that means winter begins this weekend. Saturday will not feel like winter with mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees!

Sunday, a great day. Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 41 degrees. Melting snow is a guarantee.

More clouds Monday, but another warm day and 41 degrees as we keep this thaw going.

Christmas Eve is Tuesday and it will still be warm! Cloudy skies are anticipated, but it should be dry. The high is 40 degrees.

Christmas Day on Wednesday does look cloudy at this time, but some of our computer modelling is showing the chance for some rain or snow showers. There will be changes to this forecast in days to come, so stay tuned! The projected high should be near 38 degrees.