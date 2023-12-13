The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The winds have decreased since yesterday, and the sun will come out eventually aiding our next warm up.

Today, morning clouds and a few flurries isolated snow showers. Sun will return for all locations in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 30s around 3pm.

Tonight looks quiet and not as chilly. Mostly clear and a low of 24 degrees as temperatures stay steady overnight.

Looking great Thursday with mainly sunny conditions and a warmer high of 46 degrees! Southwest winds will get a bit gusty in the afternoon with a 10 to 25 mph breeze.