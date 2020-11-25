Decreasing clouds on Thanksgiving

Cloudy skies from the evening will last into the overnight hours. Any light rain showers near the lakeshore will exit as low temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Thanksgiving will start off with some morning clouds, however in the afternoon those clouds will break up. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with that sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

Sunshine continues to build on Friday with highs in the low 40s.

Trend will continue into early part of the weekend on Saturday. Sunshine allows temperatures to remain above average in the mid 40s.

Early parts of next week Northeast Wisconsin will see cooler temperatures in the low 30s to go along with some flurries.

