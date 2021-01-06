Dense Fog Advisory tonight, highs remaining mild

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10:00 AM Thursday. Visibility under a half mile is possible in these areas.

Cloudy skies and areas of dense fog will be with us this evening and tonight. Lows will cool into the teens and 20s with a light wind.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy again on Thursday. A few flurries or drizzle will be possible with temperatures generally working into the lower 30s for highs. Winds will be light.

More of the same in the forecast on Friday with cloudy skies and temperatures around 30 degrees. We’ll have a dry, but cloudy weekend with temperatures remaining mild in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Our weather looks to remain quiet into at least the first half of next week with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with no significant shots of cold air expected.