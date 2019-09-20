More chances for rain this weekend

After a very foggy start to this Friday morning visibility are now improving with sunshine making a return. There could still be a few spotty showers into the afternoon with muggy high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

A good chance for showers and storms returns by the afternoon on Saturday and could linger into the early morning on Sunday. Highs for the weekend will range from the upper 70s on Saturday to low 70s on Sunday.

Current rankings for wettest years on record in Green Bay

The first day of fall begins on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs near average in the upper 60s to low 70s.