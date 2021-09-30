Dense fog, and a warm end to September

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dense morning fog in many communities to start Thursday. After it burns off in the mid morning, you’ll see thin clouds mixing with sunshine into the afternoon. Temps are going to go way up for the last day of September standards, moving to the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the lake. Light east winds off the water will keep temps in the upper 60s by the lake.

Tonight will have just a few clouds, but we could have some fog develop again as air temperatures will drop close to the dew point in the bottom half of the 50s. Light winds turn to the south.

Tomorrow will be another great day as October starts! After any fog burns off, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and very warm weather with temps in the lower and middle 80s! By the lakeshore lower 70s.