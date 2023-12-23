The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was definitely a gloomy day today with fog, drizzle and overcast skies. For tonight, look for areawide dense fog to settles back, causing another DENSE FOG ADVISORY to be issued for many of our counties until 11am tomorrow morning, when the fog is expected to lift for most.

To follow, another day of cloudy and overcast skies with a passing drizzle. We will be watching closely for the possibility of breaking a century old record for Christmas Eve, set in 1889 at 50 degrees. My forecast high for Sunday is 51. Overnight, cloudy with lows extremely mild in the mid 40s.

For Christmas Day, we will start off cloudy with a passing sprinkle, but a complex weather system is expected to bring rain and winds up to 25mph for the afternoon on Christmas Day. Our record high for Christmas Day is 50 degrees from 1936, so with the forecast high around 50, another day of watching for records. Rain will continue overnight with lows only dropping into the low 40s.

This system will pinwheel around the Midwest and is expected to keep scattered rain showers in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Highs remain mild in the low 40s. Tuesday night, cloudy with lows back into the 30s.

There is some uncertainty about when this system will weaken when dry air disrupts the system, so right now look for cloudy skies for Wednesday with a slight chance of a rain shower and mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with a passing flurry possible as cooler air enters.