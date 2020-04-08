Dense fog, few showers Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

DENSE MORNING FOG out there for the start of Wednesday that is dropping visibility less than a quarter mile for many of us. That will burn off through the mid to late morning leaving partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A sharp cold front in from the northwest then brings a chance for scattered showers, mostly to the south.







The evening will be nicer as skies clear our a bit. Winds start to pick up, and temps fall to 33 degrees.

The wind continues into tomorrow from 15 to 30 miles per hour. The other big change will be falling temps, as highs only get into the low 40s! With the chilly air around, we may also see flurries or a light wintry mix spotted on our radar.

Chilly on Friday, but some sunshine will be out. The high is 45 degrees.

Saturday brings an increase of cloud cover, and highs get back to seasonal levels to around 52 degrees. There is a chance for rain showers later in the day.

A system incoming for the weekend will bring more showers on Easter Sunday! Right now it appears this will mostly be a rainy event as the high goes up to 46 degrees, but there is still a chance that some snow showers may mix in.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store