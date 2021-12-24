Dense fog lingers to start Friday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Dense fog advisories are in place until midnight across Northeast Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies then linger through the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Christmas/Saturday: The holiday starts off with partly sunny skies which will last through a good portion of the afternoon. Past sunset into the late evening a few snow flurries are possible, especially north. Accumulations for those places will be a coating at best.

Sunday/Next Week: Clouds increase throughout the day on Sunday ahead of our next chance of accumulating snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning. A wintry mix line will make this forecast difficult but it looks like west of the valley has a decent shot of 3″+.