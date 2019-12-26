Dense fog overnight, again.

The Main St. Bridge, Green Bay

Visibility about 1/4 in Green Bay. Less in spots. Better Thursday afternoon

Dense Fog Advisory

The dense fog advisory is through noon Thursday. A cold front passes, west winds behind it clears us out, and dissipates the fog.

Your Thursday.

Dense fog and drizzle continue the first part of your Thursday. We should see 40’s.

A Stronger System This weekend

Widespread precipitation across the whole state by Saturday night. Most of it looks to be liquid. The rain will linger Sunday into Sunday night

A mild stretch through 2019

Rain and 51 Sunday! The record is 59. Even the 29 New Year’s eve isn’t bad.