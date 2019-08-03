Dense fog possible early Sunday morning

Showers and storms will come to an end this evening by midnight. The rest of the night will feature a few breaks in the clouds and with lighter winds we could see some areas of very dense fog early Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

After a foggy start to Sunday we’ll have a little more sunshine with a very small chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the lower 80s with 70s anticipated along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Another chance for showers and storms are in the forecast on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. A few of the storms on Monday could be strong to severe. Rain will begin to taper on Tuesday with more rain chances possible on Wednesday.