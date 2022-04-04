The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few breaks in the clouds will try to develop through the night with light winds. This could lead to the development of dense for in a few locations. Lows will cool into the 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday: After some morning fog we’ll have the clouds return as our next storm system approaches. High temperatures will be close to average in the upper 40s.

Spotty rain showers will mix in with a few breaks in the cloud cover with temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue with this slow moving system late in the week. Skies will start to clear on Saturday with dry conditions. We’ll have highs back in the 50 Sunday with a slight chance for rain showers.