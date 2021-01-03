Dense fog possible overnight, mild air on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from the Fox Cities to central Wisconsin until Sunday morning. A high pressure system is located nearby which is causing weaker winds and allowing a temperature inversion to build. This means clouds are likely with the fog tonight as low temperatures will be near 20 degrees.

That temperature inversion does not break through parts on Sunday. Morning fog is likely to give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The best chance of seeing some sunshine will be up in the northwoods. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Flurries are possible later in the day on Monday. Not much in terms of accumulations, at best a dusting to 1″ in some spots.

Temperatures throughout the week will turn mild. Most days will be in the low to mid 30s which is about 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

