Dense fog tonight, again.

Foggy tonight and mild



Not much will change tonight and tomorrow morning. Mild at least. Winds behind a cold front will clear us out. Before the temperatures react, we should see mid-40’s Thursday. Not a bad day to get out and return gifts….buy some stuff with your gift cards.

Fog Advisory







The fog advisory is in place through noon Thursday. Southern Wisconsin doesn’t have an advisory, but they do have patchy fog. They didn’t have the snow to melt and add moisture to the atmosphere like we did.

Wet this weekend





Rain could be moderate paced at times. Don’t be surprised if some areas see an inch of rain. There may be flood concerns ahead. Most of the rain should be past us by Sunday morning. It looks like the majority of precipitation will be rain. Snow amounts for those that get it, will not be high.