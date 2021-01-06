Dense freezing fog, and a cloudy forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dense freezing fog came back last night and that’s what most communities will see on the morning drive Wednesday. It may be hard to get rid of the fog today as winds stay light – making a slow turn to the northeast. If not foggy, it will be plenty cloudy with a high of 32 degrees.





Tonight will still have continued cloudiness, plus with a light wind off the lake, a few spots of flurries or drizzle may develop next to Lake Michigan. Temperatures overnight only drop a touch to 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies for Thursday again. With that northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour, some more spotty flurries could come from Lake Michigan. The high is 32 degrees.