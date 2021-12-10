Details on the wintry mix and snow lasting through the morning Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers or a messy mix will start first for areas south in the next few hours and filter into the rest of Northeast Wisconsin. Tonight, a rain/snow line will develop in move northward likely getting past Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh before midnight. Northwest of Green Bay stays all snow which is the reason the highest totals should be located in these spots. Areas southeast stay all rain.

There should be a bit of lull in the system in the early morning hours before the back half of the storm transitions areas back to snow showers through Saturday morning. For areas along the lakeshore and the Valley, this is the potential to pick up the majority of the snowfall. Midday snow showers will be gone leaving a windy afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday will bring the sunshine and everything should all be clear for the Packers game once the sun goes down. High temperatures fall just short of 40 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins

Behind Enemy Lines: WGN-TV's Lauren Magiera

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Bears

Inside Skinny: Packers/Bears Rivalry Wedding

Locker Room: Reviewing 9-3 Packers thus far

More Weather