Details on the wintry mix and snow lasting through the morning Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers or a messy mix will start first for areas south in the next few hours and filter into the rest of Northeast Wisconsin. Tonight, a rain/snow line will develop in move northward likely getting past Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh before midnight. Northwest of Green Bay stays all snow which is the reason the highest totals should be located in these spots. Areas southeast stay all rain.

There should be a bit of lull in the system in the early morning hours before the back half of the storm transitions areas back to snow showers through Saturday morning. For areas along the lakeshore and the Valley, this is the potential to pick up the majority of the snowfall. Midday snow showers will be gone leaving a windy afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday will bring the sunshine and everything should all be clear for the Packers game once the sun goes down. High temperatures fall just short of 40 degrees.