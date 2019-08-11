Dodging Sunday showers

We are waking up to clouds this Sunday morning and a few spotty rain showers. Sunday will not be a washout, but a hit or miss shower or spotty t-storm will be possible as we wrap up the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be a day very similar to Sunday — a cold front will move in Sunday night so we keep a spotty shower or t-storm in the forecast with highs in the mid 70s.

We will have a little taste of fall arrive by midweek with highs only around 70. Thankfully, it will not last too long and more late summer heat and humidity is expected by next weekend.

Have a great day!