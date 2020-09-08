Dreary, rainy and cool for an extended time

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds, wind, and showers dominating the forecast for the next two days before better weather returns. Tuesday has clouds increasing for us, with a steepening chances for showers through the late morning and especially the second half of the day. NNE winds will be breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Temps will struggle to rise as highs only get to the mid and upper 50s.

That persistent NNE wind combined with high water levels in the lake and bay will bring a flooding threat into Wednesday for southern Oconto, and northern Brown counties until 12am Thursday, and for Sheboygan county until 10am Wednesday.





RECORDS: The lowest maximum temperature ever recorded for September 8th (Tuesday) is 56 degrees – and the forecast high is 57 degrees. For September 9th (Wednesday) the record coolest high is 55 degrees with a forecast of 54 degrees.

Tonight, on and off showers or mist will be likely. The breezy continues from the NNE at 10 to 20 miles per hour and the low doesn’t get all that bad at 49 degrees.

Tomorrow will keep the dreary weather around as periods of showers continue. The high is 54 degrees with a persistent NNE wind from 10 to 20 mph.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Expectations for rain are expected to be between 0.5″ to 1.5″ for Tuesday and Wednesday combined. We will get about half of that Tuesday and the other half Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store