Drier and milder weather is on the way

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A slow moving storm system that has brought us plenty of clouds and rain showers will finally start to move out of the region tonight and tomorrow. A light rain shower or two will be possible through the early overnight before drier weather builds in after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with a northwest breeze.

Cloudy skies will be with us Thursday morning before we finally see more sunshine return for the second half of the day. Highs will improve a bit with temperatures returning to the upper 40s north and lower 50s south.

A nice day is in the forecast Friday with temperatures near average in the low to middle 50s. We’ll have more cloud cover for the weekend, but temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 50s.

A chance for rain showers enters the forecast early next week ahead of a cold front which will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.