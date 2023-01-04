The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather.

We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties.

Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places until after midnight. Expect rain and drizzle until then areas Green Bay and south. Scattered light snow showers, as well as patchy fog will stick around for most of the day tomorrow. We are likely to total between 1-1.5 inches across the Fox Cities by tomorrow night, and closer to 2-3 inches areas further north.

We will turn dry into the weekend.