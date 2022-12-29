The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still some light showers we’re tracking into tonight, but the big story is these temps! Expect drizzle/patchy fog/mist throughout this evening. This will clear out by the morning.

Temps today will keep climbing tonight and peak around 11pm. We are only projected to top out 1 degree below our current record of 50 degrees. (There is a good chance we will reach that 50 before midnight.)

After that, temps will be on a slow decline into tomorrow, with the warmest part of the day being the early morning. We’ve got a cold front coming through keeping us a bit cooler for tomorrow, but still above average (which is 27 degrees) for a majority of the day.

Keep in mind, though, with temps dropping to below freezing, all the water from this melting snow is likely to freeze back over. Roads could become dangerous!

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy and dry.