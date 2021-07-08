Drizzly morning, holding onto cool summer weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still holding onto clouds and patches of drizzle heading out for the morning drive on Thursday. As high pressure presses in from the north, that drizzle should go away and the clouds will break up in the afternoon and evening. Since sunshine will be hard to come by, forecast highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly clear overnight. Winds will be light so it will get cool again – down to 53 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Friday and with that added sunshine, it will get warmer to 76 degrees.

