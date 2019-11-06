Dry and cold end to the work week

The snow has come to an end for much of the area this evening after a widespread 2-4″ of snow fell. The snow that we have picked up so far since the start of the season (July 1st) ranks as the third quickest start on record in Green Bay.

Snowfall stats

Clouds will begin to depart after midnight tonight. The clearing skies combined with some fresh snow on the ground and a very cold airmass moving in will allow temperatures to drop into the teens for many locations early Thursday morning.

Temperatures early Thursday morning

High pressure building in from Canada will give us quiet weather the rest of the work week, but it will be very cold with temperatures well below average in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

A few flurries will be possible Saturday with highs in the upper 30s before better snow chances return by Sunday.