The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A trough attached to a low pressure system will continue to move further eastward throughout the day. However, I think an area of Canadian high pressure will keep the cloud cover away until after the lunch hour. We turn mostly cloudy into tonight.

Temperatures today remain fairly mild with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. We do see a cool down, however, for about the next week.

Tomorrow begins mostly cloudy and dry, but I’d say by 4pm, snowfall will enter our area from the southwest.

From tomorrow afternoon through Friday morning, we are in a Winter Storm Watch, as more snowfall will be seen from the south.

Here’s what you can expect from this system: