Looking like a nice Election Day on Tuesday! Clouds will be out there, but some sun will make it through the clouds during the day. Winds pick up a bit from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast. Temps reach the upper 40s, possibly around 50 degrees for some lucky spots.

Clouds thicken up tonight as a warm front lifts through Wisconsin. Along that front will be a small rain chance late. The low is 42 degrees.

Mild temps for Wednesday once we get beyond some hit or miss early rain showers. Mostly cloudy and 63 degrees in the afternoon.

Record high for Thursday is 67 degrees. The forecast now brings us to 70 degrees with some rain along a cold front for the late afternoon and evening.