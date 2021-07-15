Dry and sunny weather heading into the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet and calm conditions in the forecast as lows cool into the 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Great weather to end the work week. We’ll have plenty of sun with temperatures near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s away from the lake.

The weekend will feature plenty of sun with temperatures warming for the lower 80s on Saturday to middle 80s on Sunday. The dry and mild conditions continue early next week with more humidity. Our next rain chance won’t return until Wednesday and Thursday.