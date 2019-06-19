Dry and warm as we head into Summer

Even though our weather is still feeling like April and May at times, we actually are getting closer and closer to the June solstice. The June solstice or Summer solstice is the moment when the sun’s most direct rays reach to the highest point in the sky in the northern hemisphere.

This moment will occur at 10:54 AM Friday (June 21, 2019). This means for us in the northern hemisphere, we will get to enjoy the longest “day” of the year.

For Green Bay, this means we will get 15 hours and 33 minutes of daylight on the summer solstice. In comparison, the winter solstice delivers only 8 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

The fact that Earth’s axis is tilted at 23 and a half degrees, is the sole reason why we have the seasons we have. This tilt means the north pole points toward (summer) and away (winter) at different times through the year as the Earth orbits the sun. Perhaps the most important feature of our Earth and for life as we know it, is the fact that our axis is tilted exactly at 23 and a half degrees.

For us in northeast Wisconsin, we will actually find a 3 day dry stretch as we head into the Summer solstice. A rarity this year and as of late with 10 of 19 days so far with at least some rain. Temperatures will also continue to trend up ward to start Summer. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s for Friday.

We will not stay dry as we head into the weekend. Expect our next rain and t-storm maker to arrive Saturday, and plan for it to linger through out the weekend.

The warmest stretch of the year will arrive around the 25th or 26th of June. Highs will reach into the lower 80s then for a stretch of days to close out June.