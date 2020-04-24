Dry and warmer for the weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Following some cloudy and cool weather, we will turn the script for the weekend as nicer weather returns. On Friday, there will be plenty of morning clouds and a possible stray shower far to the south. In the afternoon, clouds will start to clear from north to south bringing nicer weather later on. Highs should get to the low to mid 50s, cooler by the lake and bay.

Partly cloudy skies for tonight, and it will get chilly again with the low at 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are projected for Saturday, but clouds might be thin enough to bring filtered sun. The high goes to 55 degrees.

The best day of the weekend will be Sunday with sunshine emerging again for the end of the weekend. Temps stay at the mid 50s.

Wet weather makes a return next week with the chance for showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

