Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Dry and warmer for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

Following some cloudy and cool weather, we will turn the script for the weekend as nicer weather returns. On Friday, there will be plenty of morning clouds and a possible stray shower far to the south. In the afternoon, clouds will start to clear from north to south bringing nicer weather later on. Highs should get to the low to mid 50s, cooler by the lake and bay.

Partly cloudy skies for tonight, and it will get chilly again with the low at 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are projected for Saturday, but clouds might be thin enough to bring filtered sun. The high goes to 55 degrees.

The best day of the weekend will be Sunday with sunshine emerging again for the end of the weekend. Temps stay at the mid 50s.

Wet weather makes a return next week with the chance for showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"
More Weather