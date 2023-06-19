The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are stepping into a warmer than normal, and a dry week! Climatological averages for northeast Wisconsin are around 78 degrees, so you can plan on our highs stretching above that all week long.

A weak disturbance moving through central and north central Wisconsin Monday will bring some rain out west, while most of our communities will start a bit cloudy, but dry. The only chance for a light shower will be up across the north in the morning. By the afternoon, everyone will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming into the middle 80s. Cooler near the lake in the 70s with an ESE wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clear skies and no concerns tonight. The low is 57 degrees.

Sunshine galore Tuesday with a high of 83 degrees.