Dry, but breezy end to the work week

High pressure moving to our east will give us a nice day across the region as we wrap up the work week. On the backside of that high pressure winds will turn out of the south through the afternoon and become quite gusts with winds upwards of 20 mph. Highs today will be very seasonal in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday wind forecast

High school football will be looking good this evening with kickoff temperatures in the lower 50s with a south breeze. A few clouds will move through at times tonight with lows in the 40s.

After a dry start to Saturday we will have more clouds arrive during the afternoon. Those clouds will bring a chance for rain showers to the area during the mid and late afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. Behind the front that moves through Saturday sunny skies will return for Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

A larger storm system then begins to impact the region early next week which will bring wind and rain to the area Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the low 60s on Monday to mid and upper 40s Tuesday.