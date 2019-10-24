Dry, but chilly end to the work week

Cloud cover will begin to clear out during the overnight hours. The clearing skies combined with lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning.

Thursday night forecast

An area of high pressure passing just to our south will keep skies mostly sunny throughout the day Friday as winds gradually turn out of the southwest. Highs on Friday will remain a few degrees below average mainly in the upper 40s.

A storm system will begin to move northeastward early in the weekend and move towards the Great Lakes region. This system will likely bring an increase in cloud cover to Wisconsin late in the day Saturday. Rain showers could impact portions of eastern Wisconsin on Sunday. Highs through the weekend will be seasonal in the lower 50s.

Rain and snow chances

Dry weather will be with us to begin the new work week with a few storm systems possible next week which could bring rain and potentially some snow to the area.