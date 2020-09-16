Dry, but chilly weather to end the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and switched our winds out of the north. These north winds will bring in cooler air the next few days as skies clear out. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 40s and 50s, but some upper 30s are possible across far northern Wisconsin where patchy frost is possible early Thursday morning.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

High pressure arrives from Canada and will bring several dry days to the state. Much cooler air settles in for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s as skies remain mostly sunny.

Highs for the weekend begin on the cool side again in the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky Saturday. By Sunday a southwesterly flow will start to bring in warmer air as temperatures get into the mid and upper 60s for highs.

By next week temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s with a breezy wind and lots of sunshine Monday. Mid to even upper 70s are possible as the autumn season officially begins Tuesday morning. No good chances for rain are in the forecast over the next seven days.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense

More Weather