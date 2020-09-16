Dry, but chilly weather to end the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and switched our winds out of the north. These north winds will bring in cooler air the next few days as skies clear out. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 40s and 50s, but some upper 30s are possible across far northern Wisconsin where patchy frost is possible early Thursday morning.





High pressure arrives from Canada and will bring several dry days to the state. Much cooler air settles in for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s as skies remain mostly sunny.

Highs for the weekend begin on the cool side again in the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky Saturday. By Sunday a southwesterly flow will start to bring in warmer air as temperatures get into the mid and upper 60s for highs.

By next week temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s with a breezy wind and lots of sunshine Monday. Mid to even upper 70s are possible as the autumn season officially begins Tuesday morning. No good chances for rain are in the forecast over the next seven days.

