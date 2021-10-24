Dry, but cool weather at Lambeau Sunday, heavy rain misses south

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Peeks of sunshine early Sunday will be replaced with cloud cover as we head through the afternoon. A storm system passing to our south will bring a small rain chance to areas south of Oshkosh late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a blustery northeast wind which could gust to around 30 mph at times. Dry conditions are in the forecast at Lambeau Field today with kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the overnight. Areas to the south could see a few light rain showers. Lows will be in the middle 30s to the north with mid to upper 40s along the lakeshore and south. It’ll be a windy night with northeast breezes as 10-20 mph with higher gusts likely.

Any rain showers early Monday will exit the area with some late day clearing possible with highs around 50. We’ll have a little more sunshine on Tuesday, but it remains cool with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds move back in Wednesday which brings our next good chance for rain Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s.