Dry, but cool weather continues the next few days

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Frost Advisory has been issued for counties north and west of Green Bay. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Langlade county where lows could dip to near 30°. Make sure to bring in or cover any temperature sensitive plants tonight.

Chilly Canadian air has found its way into Wisconsin and will bring parts of the area frost conditions late tonight and early Friday morning. Low temperatures could cool to near 30° across Langlade county with low and middle 40s along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A large area of high pressure will keep our weather quiet on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but despite the sun temperatures will remain quite cool for this time of the year as highs only get into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with a light north wind.

Quiet and cool weather will take us through the weekend. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s Saturday to upper 60s on Sunday. A southwest flow start to kick in early next week which will bring in temperatures above average for this time of the year. Highs early next week will begin in the lower 70s and warm into the mid and even upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather continuing. The autumn season officially begins Tuesday morning at 8:22 AM. A small chance for rain enters the forecast next Thursday.

