Dry, but some cooler weather this weekend

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Wolf River near Shiocton and the Oconto River near Oconto until further notice. Recent rainfall and melting snow has led to rising water levels on these rivers.





Wind speeds will be on the decrease through the night as cloud cover starts to move back into the area. Lows will cool into the middle 20s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

A storm system will miss us to the south on Saturday thanks to a large and strong area of high pressure across Canada. We will see a little more cloud cover filter in from that system on Saturday. With the added cloud cover and a northeast breeze highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle 30s for most areas.

We’ll have more sunshine the second half of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds quickly return on Monday ahead of the next system which will bring a chance for light rain or snow to the area Monday night. Before that highs on Monday will be in the middle 40s. Skies will clear throughout the day Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll have highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. The next chance for rain enters the forecast Thursday with highs in the middle 40s and then we’re keeping close watch on the possibility for more rain or a wintry mix by next Friday.