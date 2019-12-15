Dry & cool start to the work week

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as a storm system passes well to our south. A few of those clouds however could bring a few flurries to the area late tonight. Very little if any accumulation is forecast. Lows tonight will be warmest near Lake Michigan in the mid teens with the rest of the area cooling into the single digits.

A quiet stretch of weather is expected over the next week with no major storm system anticipated to impact the area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 20s. We’ll have another cool shot of air Tuesday as highs get near 20 and then even colder Wednesday with temperatures struggling to warm into the lower teens. Other than a few flurries or light snow showers on Tuesday we can expect dry conditions into the upcoming weekend.

Highs will also start to moderate into the middle 20s on Thursday and 30s Friday through next Sunday. Highs as we approach Christmas look to be above average across much of the nation.