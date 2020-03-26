Dry end to the week, but rain and wind this weekend

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Dry end to the week, but rain and wind this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Areas of clearing skies early this evening will lead to a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky through the overnight. The clearing skies combined with a moist ground and an onshore wind off of the lake could produce areas of fog late tonight and early Friday morning. Some of the fog could be dense for the Friday morning commute. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds after a foggy start to the day. Clouds will be on the increase through the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A large storm system will take aim on Wisconsin for the upcoming weekend which will bring plenty of chances for rain and wind to the area both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is expected to arrive by Saturday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. A strong east to southeast wind could lead to ice shoves and lakeshore flooding on the western shore of Lake Michigan and the Bay.

Winds will lighten Saturday night before turning out of the north and northwest Sunday as the storm system moves to our northeast. The winds on Sunday could gust upwards of 40 mph. These strong winds could then lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. Scattered rain showers will continue on Sunday. Some of the rain could mix with wet snow to the north Sunday afternoon. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall totals by late Sunday night could top 1″ for many areas. This rain could lead to more yard and river flooding concerns.

Drier weather, more sun, and less wind will take us into the early portions of next week with highs in the lower 50s. We should remain quiet mild through much of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with no major storm systems expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"
More Weather