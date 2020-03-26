Dry end to the week, but rain and wind this weekend

Areas of clearing skies early this evening will lead to a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky through the overnight. The clearing skies combined with a moist ground and an onshore wind off of the lake could produce areas of fog late tonight and early Friday morning. Some of the fog could be dense for the Friday morning commute. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds after a foggy start to the day. Clouds will be on the increase through the late afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A large storm system will take aim on Wisconsin for the upcoming weekend which will bring plenty of chances for rain and wind to the area both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is expected to arrive by Saturday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. A strong east to southeast wind could lead to ice shoves and lakeshore flooding on the western shore of Lake Michigan and the Bay.

Winds will lighten Saturday night before turning out of the north and northwest Sunday as the storm system moves to our northeast. The winds on Sunday could gust upwards of 40 mph. These strong winds could then lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. Scattered rain showers will continue on Sunday. Some of the rain could mix with wet snow to the north Sunday afternoon. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall totals by late Sunday night could top 1″ for many areas. This rain could lead to more yard and river flooding concerns.

Drier weather, more sun, and less wind will take us into the early portions of next week with highs in the lower 50s. We should remain quiet mild through much of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with no major storm systems expected.