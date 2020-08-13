Dry end to the week, then a rain chance this weekend

Another night with mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures is in the forecast for tonight. Lows will cool into the 50s and 60s. The average low for today is 58 degrees.

A weakening area of thunderstorms across northwest Wisconsin Friday morning will avoid our portion of the state through the afternoon. We could see a few clouds at times with highs in the 80s.

A cold front approaching from the west on Saturday will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be during the morning and early afternoon. Expect a dry end to the day with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s again on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. There is a slight chance for a few afternoon rain showers.

Dry, but cooler weather will kickoff the new week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 70s under a partly sunny sky. A slight chance for rain showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

