The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: The weekend will come to an end with plenty of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east.

Tonight: Quiet weather will continue under a mix of clouds and stars. Lows will dip into the 40s lakeside and 50s for the rest of the area.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms may impact the area on Monday. It is possible a few of the storms could be strong. A warm front pushes north of the area Tuesday and Wednesday which will bring more heat an humidity into Wisconsin. A cold front then arrives late Wednesday and brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area. Behind the front, it’ll be mostly sunny with highs near 80 heading into next weekend.