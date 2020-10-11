Dry end to the weekend, but rain returns to start the work week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of the Lake Michigan shoreline from midnight tonight until noon Monday. A gusty southeast wind will create high waves which could lead to lakeshore flooding and minor beach erosion.

It’s been a beautiful weekend so far and the Sunday forecast is looking quite nice as well. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. These temperatures are seasonal for this time of the year. Winds will be a little blustery out of the east and southeast.

Clouds will thicken this evening and tonight. A south wind will keep temperatures in the 50s for lows. A cold front approaching from the west will bring rain to the western portions of the viewing area by early Monday morning.

Rain showers will move through northeast Wisconsin Monday morning with clearing skies anticipated by the afternoon. Highs will still be near average in the lower 60s. Spotty showers and breezy conditions are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Much colder fall like air ushers in from the north Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will go from near 50 degrees on Thursday to middle 40s for highs Friday. That chilly air is expected to stick around into next weekend.

