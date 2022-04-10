The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunshine to start the day will be replaced with cloud cover as a warm front arrives. The day will be dry with highs away from the water in the 50s and 40s lakeside. Winds will be out of the southeast turning breezy by the afternoon.

Tonight: A few showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible tonight. We’ll have lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Expect more clouds than sun on Monday with high temperatures in the 50s. A few locations could inch close to 60 west of the Fox Valley if we see more sun. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but rain chances increase later in the day. Another storm system brings a good chance for showers and storms Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures will fall behind a cold front on Thursday with scattered snow showers and windy conditions. A cool stretch of weather is expected to take us into next weekend with highs in the 40s.