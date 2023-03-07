The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A trough attached to a low pressure system brings increasing cloud cover to us into this evening before you head to bed tonight to mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow morning from about 4-6am, there is an opportunity for clearing skies, but things cloud cover picks right back up and will last all day long.

We stay dry and cloudy for most of Thursday before our next chance for some moderate snow showers come through. This storm will likely be from around 4pm Thursday – around 9pm Friday. Expect fluffier snowfall from this system, with the heaviest portion happening during early Friday, so Friday AM commute will likely be impacted. Gusts with this system will reach from 25-35 mph, creating reduced visibility.

As of now we’re looking at about 2-6″ with higher totals south of Green Bay.