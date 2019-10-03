Dry Friday, more soaking rain Saturday

A few breaks in the clouds late this afternoon will carry through the overnight hours. The gradual clearing and a cool air mass moving in will allow lows to fall into the 30s for a few spots northwest of Green Bay with the rest of the area in the lower 40s.

A dry day with more sunshine expected as we wrap up the work week. Highs will remain on the cool side Friday in the mid to some upper 50s.

Another round of soaking rain moves in throughout the morning on Saturday and will likely continue into the afternoon. Rainfall totals could be in the 0.50-1.00″ range across most of the area. Rain showers will then start to taper early Sunday.

Rainfall potential through Sunday

We will get into a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather during the early to middle portions of next week. Highs will also start to rebound closer to average in the low to middle 60s.