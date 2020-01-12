Dry most of Sunday, next snow chance arrives tonight

A storm system which narrowly missed northeast Wisconsin on Saturday is now well to our east and high pressure across Canada is bringing a quiet beginning to Sunday. A little sunshine early in the day will be replaced by cloud cover during the afternoon and evening as our next storm system arrives tonight. Highs today will reach for the low to middle 20s with a light wind.

A disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will move northeastward toward Wisconsin tonight and bring widespread light snow to the area during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in teens and low 20s this evening, then likely rise through the overnight. Snow accumulations by early Monday morning will be in the 1-3″ range for most of the area.

Snow will wrap up early Monday with a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day and highs in the lower 30s. Another round of rain and snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 30s.

Unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday with another chance for light snow across the area. We should see the sunshine return Thursday with highs cooler in the lower 20s before another storm system looks to potentially take aim at the Upper Midwest Friday into Saturday which could bring another chance for rain and snow to the area. Stay tuned!