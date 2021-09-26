Dry stretch begins Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: A nearby warm front will bring a small rain chance up north this morning. Besides that, clouds will linger through today. The best shot at seeing some sun will be in southwestern sections of the viewing area. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually be decreasing across Northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s, cooler up north.

This Week: Partly cloudy skies open up the workweek for Monday, then sunshine settles in mid-week. A fantastic end to the month of September with highs in the mid-70s and a dry stretch until Friday.

