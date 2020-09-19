Dry stretch with warmer air on the way

Clear skies will last tonight with temperatures cool once again. Lows get into the mid 40s across Northeast Wisconsin.

Abundant sunshine will last most of the day on Sunday. Packers home opener at noon is looking gorgeous. High temperatures get into the upper 60s. Steady southerly wind will be sustained 10-15 mph and could gust close to 30 in some spots.

Southerly wind remain breezy Monday. Sustained winds around 10 mph with high temperatures back into the low 70s.

Warm-up continue into mid week. For both Tuesday and Wednesday highs get into the upper 70s with sunshine continuing. Next chance of rain this week will come on Thursday.

